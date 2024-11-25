Pope: Church seeks to strengthen bonds of family and marriage

Pope Francis urges Catholic universities to research how different cultures view marriage, saying the Church seeks to accompany families on their path to holiness.

By Devin Watkins

Meeting with professors and staff of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences on Monday, Pope Francis upheld the centrality of the family in the Church’s life.

“We know how decisive marriage and family are for the life of peoples: the Church has always cared for them, supported them, and evangelized them,” he said.

The Pope lamented that there are countries where public authorities “do not respect the dignity and freedom to which every human being has an inalienable right as a child of God.”

This attitude, he added, results in restrictions that weigh most heavily on women, often confining them to subordinate roles.

Rather than erasing the difference between man and woman in response, said the Pope, the Church teaches that there can be no discrimination between the two, since all belong to Christ and are part of God’s plan of salvation.

Accompanying those who struggle with past wounds

Pope Francis went on to note that the Gospel of the family is founded on the Sacrament of Marriage, which provides a path for people of all cultures to grow in holiness.

“The Church today does not close her doors to those struggling on their journey of faith,” he said. “Instead, she opens them wide because ‘all require merciful and encouraging pastoral care’.”

Citing his Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia, the Pope invited pastoral workers to accompany people “who cohabitate while indefinely postponing their marital commitment,” as well as those who have divorced and remarried.

“Their presence in the Church testifies to their desire to persevere in faith, despite the wounds of painful experiences,” he said.

The Church, noted the Pope, excludes no one but constantly promotes the family, seeking to strengthen the bonds of marriage in love.

Studying culture and perception of marriage and family

Culture, said Pope Francis, is closely linked to people’s view of marriage and family, saying the Gospel must be inculturated while still evangelizing culture.

“Our ability to address these challenges determines the extent to which we can fully carry out the Church's evangelizing mission, which involves every Christian,” he said.

The JPII Pontifical Theological Institute can contribute to this mission by helping the Church understand how different societies and cultures view marriage and family, said the Pope.

“May the Institute support spouses and families in their mission worldwide, helping them to be living stones of the Church and witnesses of fidelity, service, openness to life, and hospitality,” concluded Pope Francis. “Let us walk together in the footsteps of Christ!”