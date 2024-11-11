Pope to Catholic philanthropists: Keep spreading Jesus' love

Pope Francis thanks the Catholic Philanthropy Network for their efforts, and reminds them that the Lord's love has the ability to transform all things.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Love always transform and has the ability to change all things, Pope Francis reminded the Catholic Philanthropy Network (FADICA) in the Vatican on Monday.

Expressing his delight to welcome the Network on the occasion of their pilgrimage, symposium and retreat in Rome, the Pope expressed his hope that their days of reflection and prayer at the tombs of the Apostles and martyrs would increase their "love for the Church" and their commitment "to the spread of the Gospel and the building up of Christ’s kingdom of holiness, justice and peace."

The Holy Father expressed his gratitude for the support the Network offers the offices of the Holy See, and for their "quiet encouragement" of many initiatives that enrich the life and apostolate of the Church in the United States.

Keep experiencing love of sharing Christ

FADICA, the Pope commended, is naturally "synodal," in that "it counts on the common vision, commitment and cooperation of so many individuals, families and foundations."

Given this, the Holy Father expressed his wish that the Network's spirit of solidarity and generous concern for others "will always be nurtured by a sense of gratitude for the abundant gifts the Lord has bestowed upon us and an ever deeper experience of the transforming power of His love. "

Before Pope Francis imparted his Apostolic Blessing on those before him, the Holy Father commended those gathered to the Lord's Sacred Heart, and prayed that their Network will “keep experiencing the joy born of our efforts to share the love of Christ with others.”