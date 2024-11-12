Pope expands Vatican Archives and Library

Bull of indiction of the Second Vatican Council in the Vatican Archives (@FrancoPiroli)

Pope Francis issues a decree to expand the Vatican Apostolic Archive and the Apostolic Library reaffirming the Church’s dedication to preserving its historical documents and making them accessible to the global cultural community.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis has authorized the expansion of the Vatican Archives and Library with a decree that aims to improve the management and preservation of assets and provide additional space to support the institutions’ cultural mission.

In a Chirograph signed on 29 October 2024, the Pope reiterated the Vatican’s longstanding commitment to safeguarding records central to the governance of the Church, as well as promoting cultural development and the spread of knowledge.

He noted that the Vatican Archive and Library have been entrusted with safeguarding valuable documents that chronicle the Church's role and evolution.

This preservation effort, the Pope said, dates back to the ancient Scrinium of the Church of Rome. Now, and now he is calling for the Archive and Library to take further steps toward making this wealth of information accessible.

As part of the decree, Pope Francis authorized the expansion of the Archive and Library by reallocating parts of the Pontifical Roman Major Seminary building, located in the extraterritorial area of Saint John Lateran.

Importance of collaboration

In the decree, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of collaboration among various Vatican institutions, urging them to work together while respecting current regulations and procedures. The expansion will involve coordinated efforts to ensure the smooth and efficient execution of this project, which the Pope referred to as an essential service for both the Church and the world of culture.

Furthermore, Pope Francis has ordered the creation of a new Commission, comprising representatives from the Secretariat of State, the Vatican Apostolic Archive, and the Vatican Apostolic Library. This Commission will oversee the categorization of documents to be moved to the newly designated spaces, ensuring that the relocation process begins immediately and progresses with the expansion project.