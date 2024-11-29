Pope Francis meets Vice President of Bolivia
By Vatican News
Pope Francis on Friday, 29 November, received in audience David Choquehuanca Céspedes, Vice-President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, at the Apostolic Palace.
According to a Holy See Press Office statement, Choquehuanca Céspedes later met with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations.
“During the cordial talks in the Secretariat of State, the good relations between the Holy See, Bolivia, and the local Church were highlighted, with a particular focus on the Church’s contribution to Bolivian society,” the statement said, adding that “The conversation also addressed various aspects of the political and socio-economic situation in the country.”
