Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Pope Francis receives David Choquehuanca Cespedes, Vice President of Bolivia Pope Francis receives David Choquehuanca Cespedes, Vice President of Bolivia  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
POPE

Pope Francis meets Vice President of Bolivia

Pope Francis receives in audience David Choquehuanca Cèspedes, Vice President of Bolivia.

By Vatican News 

Pope Francis on Friday, 29 November, received in audience David Choquehuanca Céspedes, Vice-President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, at the Apostolic Palace.

According to a Holy See Press Office statement, Choquehuanca Céspedes later met with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations.

“During the cordial talks in the Secretariat of State, the good relations between the Holy See, Bolivia, and the local Church were highlighted, with a particular focus on the Church’s contribution to Bolivian society,” the statement said, adding that “The conversation also addressed various aspects of the political and socio-economic situation in the country.”

 

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
29 November 2024, 18:19

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission