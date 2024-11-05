Pope makes home visit to Italian parliamentarian

On his return to the Vatican following a visit to the Pontifical Gregorian University, Pope Francis makes a stop in central Rome to visit Emma Bonino, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy and leader of the 'Più Europa' party. She had been hospitalised in mid-October for respiratory problems and recently returned home.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Pope Francis made a home visit to a former Foreign Minister of Italy and member of the European Parliament, Emma Bonino, who also heads Italy's "Più Europea (More Europe)" political party. The Pope made the stop in central Rome following his visit to the Pontifical Gregorian University where he had met with the institution's academic community on Tuesday morning. Emma Bonino, 76 years old, was recently discharged from the health facility where she was hospitalised for respiratory difficulties.

Surprise visit

The Pope wished to meet with her in what was a surprise visit. Upon leaving her home, people outisde asked the Pope about his visit and how she was doing as she had been dealing with cancer in the past. The Pope respondend, "very well....she is always cordial."

Previous meetings

Pope Francis and Emma Bonino have met several times in the past, starting back in November 2015 when she participated in the Wednesday General Audience in the Paul VI Hall. Together with Rome's deputy prosecutor, Michele Prestipino, and Maria Rita Parsi, Bonino presented new initiatives in favour of refugee children by the Italian foundation ‘La fabbrica della pace.’

On 8 November 2016, Pope Francis met with her privately at the Apostolic Palace. The Holy See Press Office reported at the time that "the conversation focused above all on the issues of migratory flows, the reception of migrants and their integration in society."

Given Emma Bonino's work in favour of migrants, Pope Francis praised her efforts during an informal meeting also in 2015 at the Casa Santa Marta with the director of Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper, Luciano Fontana. On that occasion, the Pope noted how she has offered great service to Italy by helping the nation get to know Africa.