Pope encourages Calasanzian Family not to fear ‘venturing into new paths'

Marking the 75th anniversary of the Calasanzian Family, Pope Francis highlights the timeless relevance of their mission inspired by St. Joseph Calasanz.

By Linda Bordoni

Meeting members of the Calasanzian Family in the Vatican on Thursday, as the congregation celebrates its anniversary on the eve of the Jubilee of Hope, Pope Francis encouraged them to remain rooted in their founder’s charism of education and respond to modern challenges with courageous faith and holistic care for individuals.

During the audience in the Clementine Hall, he highlighted the importance of courageous docility to divine Providence and the holistic growth of the human person, values embodied by St. Joseph Calasanz, the universal patron of Christian popular schools.

“Your Founder… did not hesitate to disrupt his life’s plans to dedicate himself to the street children he encountered,” the Pope said, noting how the Pious Schools emerged not from rigid planning but from the “courage of a good priest who allowed himself to be moved by the needs of others.”

“Your Founder… did not hesitate to disrupt his life’s plans.”

Thus, he invited the whole Calasanzian Family to embrace similar courage and adaptability in addressing today’s challenges, especially in responding to new forms of poverty, with particular attention for the evolving needs of society, asking, “What are the new poverties of our times?”

Courage and trust

“Do not be afraid to venture into new paths,” the Pope said, challenging the group to even revise existing models while maintaining the same trust in Providence that defined their origins.

“By remaining faithful to your roots, you will keep your charism alive,” he said.

Holistic education: A prophetic mission

Pope Francis also reflected on the prophetic nature of the Pious Schools' approach, which integrates spiritual, intellectual, and practical education. He described this as fostering unity among the “three intelligences”—the mind, heart, and hands.

“Helping young people achieve this synthesis is very urgent today,” he said, expressing concern over the fragmentation of human relationships in modern society.

Reflecting on an anecdote about a family dining together while engrossed in their mobile phones, the Pope lamented, “This is terrible – a lack of humanity.”

He called for prioritizing genuine, face-to-face relationships over virtual interactions, saying, “Look each other in the eye; don’t just talk through the phone.”

“Look each other in the eye; don’t just talk through the phone.”

The Pope commended the Calasanzian Family for their commitment to holistic education, which he described as a vital “charismatic talent” entrusted to them by God.

Asking them to continue fostering harmony within individuals and communities, he said, “This integral educational style is a treasure for the good of all.”

Walking together in faith

Pope Francis concluded his address by praising the unity and collaboration among the members of the Calasanzian Family—consecrated men and women, laypeople, and clergy.

He noted how their collective efforts, inspired by the Holy Spirit, embody the Church’s mission of walking together in service to others.

“It brings me great joy to see how all of you… have felt the need to ‘be family,’” the Pope said, linking their mission to the example of Christ and the communal nature of the Church.

“It brings me great joy to see how all of you… have felt the need to ‘be family.”