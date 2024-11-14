Pope Francis meets Prime Minister of Barbados

Pope Francis receives in audience Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis on Friday morning received the Prime Minister of Barbados in audience in the Vatican.

A statement released by the Holy See Press Office said that following the meeting with the Pope, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, accompanied by Monsignor Mirosław Wachowski, Under-Secretary for Relations with States.

“During the cordial discussions in the Secretariat of State, satisfaction was expressed over the good relations between Barbados and the Holy See,” the statement read, noting that “several topics of mutual interest, such as the care for our common home and the effects of climate change, as well as current socio-political issues in the country and the region,” were also discussed.

“The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed commitment to promoting the common good of the people of Barbados.”

The Prime Minister of Barbados meets officials of the Vatican Secretariat of State

Common Good: Theory and Practice

Prime Minister Mottley is in the Vatican to participate in a Conference organized by the Pontifical Academy for Life entitled “Common Good: Theory and Practice.”

The event on Friday afternoon foresees a dialogue between Mottley and Mariana Mazzucato, a professor of Economics of Innovation and Public Value. The dialogue will focus on how a new economics of the common good can help create urgent, well-designed action for our economic and social problems related to health, the environment (including biodiversity, climate, and water), and the future of artificial intelligence.