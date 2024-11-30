Pope: Lack of respect for religious values leads to intolerance

Pope Francis greets participants in the All Religions' Conference organized by the "Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust" (Vatican Media)

In his address to participants in the "All Religions' Conference" in the Vatican taking place on 29-30 November, Pope Francis highlights the value of dialogue in a global context marked by "intolerance and hatred."

By Edoardo Giribaldi

Decrying discrimination "based on differences," which for many Pope Francis said, has become a "daily experience," he pointed to the sharing of “spiritual truths” and “values” among different faiths.

“The lack of respect for the noble teachings of religions is one of the causes of the troubled situation in which the world finds itself today,” the Pope said to faith leaders and representatives gathered in the Vatican to mark centenary celebrations of the all-religion conference organized by the “Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust”.

The Social Reform of Sree Narayana Guru

Upholding the legacy of Sree Narayana Guru, the Pope said the Hindu "spiritual guide" and "social reformer" dedicated his life to the promotion of "social and religious upliftment."

By opposing the caste system, he spread the message that "all human beings, regardless of their ethnicity or their religious and cultural traditions, are members of one single human family," he said, insisting that there should be no discrimination against anyone, at any level, or in any form.

Audience with participants in "All Religions'" Conference

"Religions Together for a Better Humanity"

A message that, one hundred years later, resonates at the "Conference of All Religions" organized with the support of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. The theme of the gathering, "Religions Together for a Better Humanity," is described by the Pope as "truly relevant and important for our times."

The "world today," Pope Francis noted, is indeed marked by "increasing cases of intolerance and hatred among peoples and nations."

Instances of "discrimination and exclusion, tension and violence" based on "differences in ethnic or social origin, race, colour, language, and religion," he said, have become "a daily experience for many individuals and communities", especially for the poor, the defenceless, and the voiceless.

Equal and fraternal human beings

The Holy Father recalled the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together , signed during his Apostolic Journey to the United Arab Emirates in February 2019 with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb.

The document states that God has "created all human beings equal in rights, duties, and dignity, and has called them to live together as brothers and sisters."

"Love and honour each other": A shared truth among religions

A "fundamental truth" shared by "all religions," Pope Francis emphasized, is their teaching that "as children of the one God, we must love and honour one another, respect diversity and differences in a spirit of fraternity and inclusion, and care for one another as well as for the Earth, our common home."

The Pope noted that ignoring such teachings is a cause of turmoil in the world.

However, he added, rediscovering them is possible "only if we all strive to live them and cultivate fraternal and friendly relationships with everyone, with the sole aim of strengthening unity in diversity, ensuring harmonious coexistence among differences, and being peacemakers, despite the difficulties and challenges we face".

Cooperation against individualism

Pope Francis expressed hope for cooperation among all "people of goodwill" to foster a culture of "respect, dignity, compassion, reconciliation, and fraternal solidarity."

This message echoed in the Joint Declaration of Istiqlal this past September, which serves as an antidote to the values of "individualism, exclusion, indifference, and violence."

By "drawing" from their shared traits, the Pope concluded, representatives of different religions can "walk and work together to build a better humanity," while remaining "firmly rooted" in their own "beliefs" and "religious convictions."

