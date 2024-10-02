Pope views a relic of the Chair of Saint Peter

The Fabric of Saint Peter shows Pope Francis a relic of the Chair of Saint Peter before he presides over the opening Mass of the Synod on synodality.

By Vatican News

Before celebrating the opening Mass of the of second session of the Synod on synodality on Wednesday morning, Pope Francis was able to see a relic of the Chair of Saint Peter (Cathedra Sancti Petri Apostoli).

According to Holy See Press Office, the Pope was taken to the Ottoboni sacristy of St. Peter's Basilica where the ancient wooden throne that symbolizes the primacy of Peter has been temporarily placed..

It has been moved there for the restoration work of Bernini's Baldacchino, the famous canopy over the Altar of the Cathedra, the main altar in St. Peter's Basilica, ahead of the 2025 Jubilee of Hope.

The restoration work is conducted by the Fabric of Saint Peter, the Vatican institutuion, currently headed by Mauro Gambetti, entrusted with the reconstruction conservation, maintenance and use of the basilica.

Pope Francis is the first Pope to see the Chair of Saint Peter.