Pope to Vatican communicators: Build bridges where others build walls

In a meeting with the Vatican’s media professionals, the Pope says he dreams of communication "that teaches people to let go of themselves to make space for others".

By Joseph Tulloch

Communication, says Pope Francis, should aim “to build bridges where many build walls; to foster community where many deepen divisions; to engage with the tragedies of our time, where so many prefer indifference.”



The Pope made these remarks in a meeting with participants in the plenary assembly of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communications, which brings together all the Holy See’s communications bodies, including Vatican News.

He added a request: Vatican communications should, “in a context of war, socio-economic inequality, consumerism, and dehumanising technology”, help individuals to “rediscover what is most important and essential: the heart.”



In their role as ambassadors of truth, justice, and peace, the Pope said, Church communicators should not forget their ecclesial identity: “If we think and act by political or business standards, we are not the Church. If we apply worldly criteria or reduce our structures to bureaucracy, we are not the Church."

Pope Francis blesses a camera belonging to Vatican News intern Phoebe Martel

The Pope’s dream



“I dream”, the Pope said, “of a form of communication that can connect people and cultures. I dream of a form of communication capable of sharing stories and testimonies from every corner of the world."



“I dream of heart-to-heart communication, of being moved by what is human, by the tragedies so many of our brothers and sisters experience. I dream of a form of communication that teaches people to let go of a little bit of themselves to make space for others; a communication that is passionate, curious, and competent, that knows how to immerse itself in reality in order to tell it.”

Like Jesus, Catholic journalists should especially attend to the stories of the marginalized, the poor, migrants, and victims of war, telling these stories authentically and without “slogans.”

Their work, the Pope said, should promote inclusion, dialogue, and peace, including through reports on peace efforts worldwide: “How urgent it is to give space to peacemakers! Do not grow tired of telling their stories.”

Financial pressures and the need for ‘creativity’



The Pope encouraged the Dicastery to “venture out more, to dare more, to take more risks.”

This, he said, is not about promoting one’s own ideas but about “telling reality with honesty and passion.”

He encouraged his media professionals not to fear trying new things, exploring “new languages” and “new avenues” in digital spaces.

Implementing a synodal approach to communication is also essential, he added.

And all of this, the Pope emphasized, will need to happen without additional funding. “We must become a little more disciplined with money. You will need to find ways to save more and to look for other resources … I know this is difficult news, but it is also good news, because it inspires creativity.”

The Pope specifically praised the Dicastery’s efforts to expand the range of languages offered by Vatican News, which has recently expanded to offer content in Lingala, Mongolian, and Kannada.

And Pope Francis also expressed his thanks in advance for the immense energy that Vatican Media will put into covering the upcoming Jubilee year 2025. Thanks to the Vatican communications, he said, many who cannot travel to Rome physically will still be able to participate in the Holy Year.