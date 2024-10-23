Pope mourns Cardinal Eugenio Dal Corso, a 'zealous missionary'

Pope Francis recalls the 'faithful religious' and 'zealous missionary,' the late Cardinal Eugenio Dal Corso, Bishop Emeritus of Benguela, Angola, who passed away at age 85 on Sunday.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis mourned Cardinal Eugenio Dal Corso, Bishop Emeritus of Benguela, Angola, who passed away at age 85 on 20 October, in a telegram of condolences he sent on Wednesday to the Bishop of the Italian city of Verona, Bishop Domenico Pompili.

In his message, the Pope expressed his sadness for the late Cardinal's passing, offering his "heartfelt condolences" to all the members of the local Church, his family, and all those taking part in the funeral.

Cardinal Eugenio Dal Corso, P.S.D.P., was Bishop emeritus of Benguela, Angola. Born in Italy, Cardinal Dal Corso was a member of the Poor Servants of Divine Providence, and worked as a missionary in Argentina and Angola.

In 1997, he was named Bishop of Saurimo, Angola, by Pope St John Paul II.

In 2008, he was appointed Bishop of Benguela by Pope Benedict XVI, and, in October 2019, Pope Francis created him Cardinal.

Servant to the Lord and Church

In Pope Francis' message, he said the Cardinal's death "has moved my heart, remembering him as a faithful religious in Italy and a zealous missionary in Argentina and Angola."

"He served the Lord and the Church, dedicating himself especially to the weakest and most fragile people, to whom he bore witness to the love of Christ."

Pope Francis concluded by assuring his prayers "for the soul of this good servant, so that, accompanied by the Virgin Mary, he may be received into the eternal banquet of heaven."

He also imparted his Apostolic Blessing on the late Cardinal's order, the Diocese of Verona, his family, and all those mourning his death.

