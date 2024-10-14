Pope's liturgical celebrations in November and early December

File photo of Pope Francis presiding over the Holy Mass for Our Lady of Guadalupe (Vatican Media)

Pope Francis will preside at five Masses during the period from November to mid-December, according to the schedule released by the Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff.

By Vatican News

The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff has published the schedule for Pope Francis' liturgical celebrations for November to mid-December.



The Holy Father's first commitment during that period is Mass in suffrage for deceased Cardinals and Bishops who passed away during the year, which will take place on November 4 at 11 AM in St. Peter's Basilica.

On November 17, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the Eighth World Day of the Poor, which has its theme this year “The prayer of the poor rises up to God.” The Eucharistic celebration will take place at 10 AM in St. Peter's Basilica.

For the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, on November 24, the World Youth Day at the diocesan level will be celebrated, as established by Pope Francis.

That morning, the Holy Father will preside over Mass at 9:30 AM in St. Peter's Basilica.

The first celebration in the month of December will be on Saturday, December 7, for the Ordinary Public Consistory for the creation of new Cardinals, at 4 PM, in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The next day, December 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis will preside over Mass at 9:30 AM with the new Cardinals and the College of Cardinals.

Keeping with tradition, on the same day at 4 PM, the Holy Father will perform the traditional act of veneration of the Immaculate Conception in Piazza di Spagna.

On December 12, on the occasion of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Pope Francis will once again celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at 6 PM.

The full calendar can be viewed on the website of the Holy See Press Office.