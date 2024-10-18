Pope meets with President of Liberia

Pope Francis meets Friday morning with Josephy Nyuma Boakai, Sr, President of the Republic of Liberia.

Today, 18 October 2024, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Holy Father Francis received in audience the President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Mr. Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., who subsequently met with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, accompanied by His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, the good relations between the Holy See and Liberia were evoked, as well as the collaboration with the Catholic Church in the fields of education and healthcare, and some aspects of the social and economic situation of the country were discussed.



The conversation continued with an exchange of opinions on current international affairs, with particular reference to the regional situation and migratory phenomena.



From the Vatican, 18 October 2024.

The exchange of gifts

At the conclusion of the Audience, Pope Francis presented President Boakai with a work in bronze depicting a dove carrying an olive branch, with the inscription, in Italian, “Siate messaggeri di pace” (“Be messengers of peace”).

He also offered the Liberian president a copy of this year’s “Message for Peace” and a set of papal documents.