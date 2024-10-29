Pope sends telegram of condolence for the death of Cardinal Martino
By Francesca Merlo
Pope Francis has expressed his condolences to the family of Cardinal Renato Raffaele Martino, who died on 28th of October, aged 91.
In a telegram to the late cardinal's brother, Pope Francis expresses his closeness to all their family, as well as to the Archdiocese of Salerno-Campagna-Acerno, where Cardinal Martino "was a respected priest".
The Pope expressed his gratitude for the "zealous pastor's long and diligent collaboration". He noted his work as Apostolic Nuncio in some Asian countries, as well as at the United Nations, "where he spared no effort to bear witness to the Pope’s fatherly concern for humanity". Cardinal Martino also served as President of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace. "In the various roles entrusted to him, he worked with great dynamism for the welfare of the people, constantly promoting dialogue and harmony", said the Pope.
The Holy Father ended the telegram by asking the Lord to welcome "this faithful servant of His" into the heavenly Jerusalem, "with a grateful thought for those who cared for him".
