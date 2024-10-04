Pope Francis receives President of Kyrgyzstan in audience

Pope Francis holds an audience for Mr Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan.

Statement of the Holy See Press Office

Today, 4 October 2024, the Holy Father Francis received in audience, in the study of the Paul VI Hall, the President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, His Excellency Mr. Sadyr Zhaparov, who subsequently met with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, accompanied by His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

During the cordial discussions, which took place at the Secretariat of State, the good relations between the Holy See and Kyrgyzstan were evoked, and the parties focused on mutual collaboration in the fields of healthcare, educational and culture, and some aspects of the life of the local Church.

The conversation continued with an exchange of opinions on current international affairs, with special attention to the ongoing conflicts and humanitarian issues, revealing the importance of urgent commitment to the promotion of peace.

From the Vatican, 4 October 2024

President Zhaparov meets with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and other members of the Secretariat of State

During the Audience, the Holy Father presented President Zhaparov with a terracotta sculpture entitled "Love and Tenderness," a photo book on the Apostolic Palace, and a copy of this year's Message for Peace.

The "Love and Tenderness" sculpture "expresses the message of love and care of creation," and is inspired by the words of Pope Francis in the homily he gave during the Mass for the Inauguration of his Petrine Ministry: "To protect creation, to protect every man and every woman, to look upon them with tenderness and love, is to open up a horizon of hope; it is to let a shaft of light break through the heavy clouds; it is to bring the warmth of hope!"

An description of the sculpture explains that it portrays, on one side, "the figure of St Francis of Assisi, symbol of peace and respect for humanity and nature; and on the other, an image of a world threatened by pollution." This scenario, the explanation continues, "represents the necessity of harmonizing peace and care for the environment with the whole of humanity, recalling our responsibility toward creation, that the world might be transformed into a habitable garden for all."

For his part, President Zhaparov offered Pope Francis decorated jars filled with honey ecologically produced in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan; an image of St Peter's Basilica made from colourful wool; and a handcrafted tea set made with silver from local mines.