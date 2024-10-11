Pope welcomes Ukrainian President Zelensky to Vatican for second time

Pope Francis welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Vatican for the second time, following their bilateral meeting during the G7 in Puglia, Italy, in June.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

As the war in Ukraine continues to claim countless lives, Pope Francis has met for the second time in the Vatican with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The 35-minute-long encounter took place in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace on Friday morning.

It comes four months after their bilateral meeting on June 14 on the sidelines of the G7 in the Puglia region of Italy, and over a year and a half after the Pope's General Audience in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall on 13 May 2023.

Call for peace and appeal to end suffering

According to the statement issued by the Holy See Press Office, the talks in the Secretariat of State were devoted "to the state of the war and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine," as well as "the ways that could put an end to it, leading to a just and stable peace in the country."

In addition, the statement noted, "a number of issues concerning religious life in the country were also examined."

Afterwards, the President of Ukraine met with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

Separately, in a post on X following the meeting, Pope Francis said: "All nations have the right to exist in peace and security. Their territories must not be attacked, and their sovereignty must be respected and guaranteed through peace and dialogue. War and hatred bring only death and destruction for everyone. #Peace"

Pope Francis meets President Zelensky of Ukraine

Exchange of Gifts

As is customary, the two leaders exchanged gifts, and the Pope exchanged greetings with the delegation accompanying President Zelensky. The Ukrainian President gave Pope Francis an oil painting, entitled "The Bucha Massacre. The Story of Marichka."

Meanwhile, Pope Francis gave President Zelensky a bronze casting of a flower emerging with the inscription "Peace is a fragile flower."

The Pope also gave the President this year's Message for Peace, several papal documents, the book on the 27 March 2020 Statio Orbis, edited by the Vatican Publishing House, as well as the volume "Persecuted for Truth, Ukrainian Greek Catholics Behind the Iron Curtain."

Pope Francis' encounter with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican

Constant closeness to Ukraine

Pope Francis has made countless appeals for an end to the war and the suffering since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and has offered the Holy See's availability to help in any way to work toward peace.

The Holy Father has also sent delegates and envoys delivering ambulances, medical supplies, and aid to the suffering nation.

Pope Francis with President Zelensky of Ukraine