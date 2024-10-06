Pope at Angelus: Children are God's greatest blessing

During his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis encourages Christian couples to persevere in love, marriage, and welcoming the beautiful gift of life, which he acknowledges is demanding, but well worth it.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Let us not forget, also, that for spouses, it is essential to be open to the gift of life, to children, that are the most beautiful fruit of love, the greatest blessing from God, a source of joy and hope for every home and for all of society."



Pope Francis offered this reminder during his Sunday Angelus address in the Vatican.

Addressing the thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square, the Holy Father recounted the day's Gospel according to St. Mark in which Jesus speaks to us about marital love.

Back in Jesus' time

In today's Gospel reading, the Pope remembered that some Pharisees ask the Lord "a provocative question about a controversial issue," namely a husband's divorce from his wife.

Here, the Holy Father pointed out, they were intent on dragging Jesus into a quarrel, "but he does not let them." Instead, the Pope observes the Lord uses the opportunity to draw their attention to a more important discussion on the value of love between a man and a woman in God's plan.

In Jesus’ time, Pope Francis recalled, the condition of the woman in marriage was greatly disadvantaged compared to that of the man: "the husband could send his wife away, divorce her, even for trivial reasons, and this would be justified by legalistic interpretations of Scripture. For this reason, the Lord brings his interlocutors back to the demands of love."

Jesus, the Holy Father remembered, reminds them that woman and man were willed by the Creator as equal in dignity and complementary in diversity, enabling one another to be "the other’s helper" and companion.

Love is demanding but worth it

For this to happen, he emphasizes the need for their mutual gift to be full, engaging, without "half measures": "that it be the beginning of a new life (cf. Mk 10:7; Gen 2:24), destined to last not "as long as I feel like it," but forever, accepting each other and living united as "one flesh" (cf. Mk 10:8; Gen 2:24)."

This, the Pope stressed, requires fidelity, even in difficulties, respect, sincerity, simplicity, as well as "being open to confrontation, sometimes even to discussion when it is necessary, but also to be always ready to forgive and to be reconciled to the other."

Always make peace before bedtime

As in the past, he told husbands and wives that whenever they may quarrel or have a disagreement to never let the day end without making peace.

Also as the Church in the United States observes today, the first Sunday of October, as Respect Life Sunday, the Holy Father marveled at children as God's "greatest blessing."



"For spouses, it is essential to be open to the gift of life, to children," he said, as he called them the "most beautiful fruit of love," "the greatest blessing from God," and a "source of joy and hope for every home and for all of society."

In this context, he urged Christian spouses to be open to having children.

While acknowledging that love is demanding, he said it is beautiful, "and the more we allow ourselves to be involved by it," he said, "the more we discover true happiness in it."



Questions to ponder

With this in mind, he asked faithful to ask themselves some questions.

"How is our love? Is it faithful? Is it generous? How are our families: are they open to life, to the gift of children?"

Pope Francis concluded by praying to the Virgin Mary help Christian spouses.

"Let us turn to her in spiritual union with the faithful gathered at the Shrine of Pompeii," he incited, "for the traditional Supplication to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary."