Pope Francis: Christian Unity is a journey of synodality and witness

Christian leaders of different denominations join Pope Francis on Friday evening in the Vatican’s Protomartyrs Square to celebrate an ecumenical vigil together with thousands of believers from around the world, marking the anniversary of the Second Vatican Council and the start of a new ecumenical era.

By Linda Bordoni

The date, 11 October, is far from random as it is framed in the memory of the Second Vatican Council that was solemnly opened on this same day 62 years ago. In the words of the Synod’s Secretary General, that Council “inaugurated a new ecumenical era of which the Synod is an expression and witness in its active desire to help the whole Church advance along the path of full unity.”

Unity and martyrdom

In his homily prepared for an ecumenical vigil marking that anniversary and with the participation of Synodal Fathers, Pope Francis reflected on Christian unity and martyrdom, centring his thoughts on the words of Jesus: “The glory that you have given me I have given them” (Jn 17:22).

These words, the Pope explained, apply especially to the martyrs, whose witness to Christ brought them the glory of God.

At the vigil in Protomartyrs Square nestled up against St. Peter's Basilica, where tradition holds St. Peter was martyred, and celebrating a liturgy in which many of the texts and prayers were drawn from some of Vatican II's main documents and teachings, he emphasized that “the Church was built upon their blood,” which, he added, remains a testament to the enduring call for unity among Christians.

Unitatis Redintegratio

The Holy Father recalled the teachings of the Second Vatican Council’s Decree on Ecumenism, Unitatis Redintegratio , reminding us that “the closer Christians are to Christ, the closer they are to one another”.

This deep connection, he said, is sustained by the prayers of saints and martyrs, who continue to accompany the Church on its ecumenical journey.

And addressing the fraternal delegates and leaders of other Christian Churches gathered for the occasion, Pope Francis echoed the words of Saint John XXIII, who, at the opening of the Council, expressed his longing “to work and suffer for the dawn of the day when Christ’s prayer at the Last Supper will be fulfilled for all”.

Unity and Synodality: A common path

Pope Francis explained that Christian unity and synodality are deeply intertwined and described synodality as the path God expects of the Church in the third millennium.

Underlining the ecumenical dimension of the synodal approach, he said it is a path to be travelled by all Christians: “The journey of synodality... is and must be ecumenical”.

This journey, the Pope affirmed, is not about creating something new but about welcoming the gift of unity already given to us by the Holy Spirit.

“Unity is a grace,” he said, explaining that the Synod is a process of discovery and that “we do not know beforehand what the outcome of the Synod will be,” just as we cannot predict how the unity we are called to will fully manifest.

A journey toward harmony, not uniformity

Reflecting on the lessons learned from the synodal process, the Pope reminded the faithful that Christian unity is not uniformity, but harmony.

He said that “unity is harmony among the diversity of charisms”, brought to life by the Holy Spirit for the benefit of all Christians. This harmony, he explained, does not come from human efforts but from the Spirit, whom Saint Basil described as “harmony itself.”

Urging Christians to move forward in love and service, confident that difficulties will not stop the journey toward unity, Pope Francis appealed: “Let us trust the Holy Spirit, who draws us to unity in the harmony of a multi-faceted diversity.”

Unity for the sake of mission

Turning his attention to Christian witness, the Holy Father stressed that Christian unity is essential for mission.

Quoting the Gospel of John, he said, “That they may all be one... so that the world may believe” (Jn 17:21), highlighting the Council Fathers’ conviction that division among Christians “scandalizes the world” and harms the Church’s mission to preach the Gospel.

He pointed to the “ecumenism of blood,” exemplified by the Roman protomartyrs and by Christians of various traditions who, in many parts of the world today, lay down their lives together for their faith.

“Their witness speaks more powerfully than any words,” he said, reminding the faithful that unity is born of the Cross of Christ.

A call to overcome division

In conclusion, Pope Francis expressed his hope that the ongoing Synod would provide an opportunity for Christians to overcome the divisions that continue to hinder their common witness.

“The world needs our common witness,” he said, “and we are called to be faithful to our common mission as missionary disciples of Christ.”

Reflecting on the example of Saint Francis of Assisi, who received his mission before an image of the Crucified Christ, Pope Francis prayed that the Cross of Christ would guide Christians in their daily journey toward full unity and harmony with one another and with all creation.

“For in him all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell, and through him to reconcile to himself all things (Col 1:19-20).”