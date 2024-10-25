China: New Coadjutor Bishop of Beijing consecrated

Father Matteo Zhen Xuebin is consecrated as the new Coadjutor Bishop of Beijing, China, within the framework of the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China on the appointment of bishops.

By Vatican News

Read also 22/10/2024 Holy See and China extend Provisional Agreement on appointment of bishops After “appropriate consultation and assessment,” the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China have agreed to extend the Provisional Agreement on the appointment of Bishops for ...

Following the approval of Pope Francis, Reverand Matteo Zhen Xuebin was consecrated the new Coadjutor Bishop of Beijing.

A statement released by the Holy See Press Office announced that the episcopal ordination had taken place on Friday, October 25, 2024.

“On August 28, 2024, the Holy Father appointed him as Coadjutor Bishop of Beijing (Beijing Municipality, China), having approved his candidacy within the framework of the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People's Republic of China,” the statement added.

The bishop’s CV

Rev. Matteo Zhen Xuebin was born in Changzhi (Shanxi) on May 10, 1970. From 1988 to 1993, he studied at the Beijing Philosophical and Theological Seminary. From 1993 to 1997, he continued his studies at St. John’s University (USA), obtaining a Licentiate in Liturgy. On June 25, 1998, he was ordained to the priesthood and incardinated in the Diocese of Beijing. From 1998 to 2007, he served as Vice-Rector of the Beijing Seminary. He then carried out his ministry in several parishes in the city. Since 2007, he has served as Diocesan Chancellor.