Bishop Syukur declines cardinalate to ‘grow in priestly life'

Pope Francis accepts the request of Bishop Paskalis Bruno Syukur of the Indonesian Diocese of Bogor, who asked not to be created a cardinal at the upcoming Consistory on December 7, 2024.

By Vatican News

62-year-old Indonesian Franciscan Bishop Paskalis Bruno Syukur, who was appointed by Pope Francis on November 21, 2013, after serving as provincial of the Order of Friars Minor in Indonesia from 2001 to 2009, has asked not to be created a cardinal in the upcoming Consistory.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, on Tuesday evening, said Bishop Syukur expressed his wish to continue his personal growth "in service to the Church and the people of God," a choice, Matteo Bruni said, that stems from a desire to further deepen his priestly life.

As a result, the number of cardinals to receive the red hat from the Holy Father will be 20 instead of 21.

Bishop Syukur's biography

Paskalis Bruno Syukur was born on May 17, 1962, in Ranggu, in the Diocese of Ruteng, on the Island of Flores, Indonesia. After completing primary school, he attended the Pius X Minor Seminary in Kisol and then pursued philosophical studies at the Driyakara Faculty of Philosophy in Jakarta, and later theological studies at the Faculty of Theology in Yogyakarta.

He made his solemn profession with the Order of Friars Minor on January 22, 1989, and was ordained a priest on February 2, 1991.

Fr. Syukur has held several pastoral and leadership roles throughout his ministry. From 1991 to 1993, he served as a priest in the parish of Moanemani, Diocese of Jayapura (West Papua). From 1993 to 1996, he pursued a Licentiate in Spirituality at the Antonianum in Rome.

Following his studies, he became a Novice Master in Depok from 1996 to 2001, and between 1998 and 2001, he was also a Guardian of the Franciscan community in Depok and a member of the Provincial Council.

From 2001 to 2009, he served as Provincial Minister of the Order in Indonesia, and in 2009, he was appointed General Definitor for Asia and Oceania in Rome.

On November 21, 2013, Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of the Diocese of Bogor.

