Meet Cardinal-elect Mykola Bychok of Melbourne

Cardinal-elect Mykola Bychok, the Bishop of the Eparchy of Saints Peter and Paul of Melbourne for Ukrainian Catholics in Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania, speaks to Vatican News about his responsibility and faith amid this time of war.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Peace in the world will only come when people have peace in their hearts, a true peace that comes from the love of Christ."

In a wide-ranging interview with Vatican News, Cardinal-elect Mykola Bychok, CSsR, the Bishop of the Eparchy of Saints Peter and Paul of Melbourne for Ukrainian Catholics in Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania, expressed this belief, as he highlighted the role of the Church in working toward peace amid the wars worldwide, especially in his native Ukraine.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian-born future Cardinal discussed his own spirituality, models of faith, and responsibility at this time of war.

"The Church must be proactive in being a mediator of a just peace, not just in Ukraine but in the Middle East and other parts of the world that are experiencing war and conflict," he insisted.

Cardinal-elect Bychok also reflected on how past Ukrainian Cardinals have inspired him, what he believes should be the Church's greatest priorities, and what his pastoral concerns are serving his faithful throughout Oceania.

At the Sunday Angelus address on October 6, Pope Francis named him as one of the 21 new Cardinals, making him the youngest member of the College of Cardinals at age 44.



Cardinal-elect Mykola Bychok

Q: Cardinal-elect Bychok, how did you receive the news that Pope Francis had named you Cardinal, and how do you see your responsibility at this time of war?

Cardinal-elect Bychok: I received this news when visiting our parish in Brisbane. It happened during dinner when my phone was turned off. When I turned my phone back on, a flood of messages came through. To be honest, at first I thought that it was a joke. It has taken some time to begin sinking in.

I understand how much responsibility this appointment entrusts to me, responsibility for the life and future of our entire Church. Knowing the difficult times that our Ukrainian people are going through because of war, I will continue to inform the Catholic world about what is happening in our land and constantly remind them of Ukraine.

“Knowing the difficult times that our Ukrainian people are going through because of war, I will continue to inform the Catholic world about what is happening in our land, and constantly remind them of Ukraine.”

Q: What experience in your past or present has prepared you best for this role of being an advisor to the Holy Father?

I was not ready for this nomination at all. I will say more. I was not ready to be a Bishop during the time of formation in seminary. We were not prepared to be Bishops or Cardinals. A Cardinal in the Catholic Church is an honorary appointment at service to the Holy Father, the Pope. It is an advisory role that requires me to be attentive to the needs of the Church in the world today.

Currently, I do not know what the role or responsibility that the Pope has entrusted to me and put on my shoulders, but I know that there will be a great opportunity to have direct contact with Pope. I would like to quote here, His Beatitude Sviatoslav [Shevchuk] [head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church], that we will speak with one heart and one mouth to Pope Francis, to the Catholic Church, in the world, and to the world community.

Q: Pope Francis so often calls for ending the suffering of martyred Ukraine. What, in your opinion, is needed to concretely work toward this objective?

Last Sunday, after the Angelus prayer, the Pope twice mentioned martyrs of Ukraine, expressing deep concern about the situation in the country. He said I appeal to prevent Ukrainians from dying from the cold, to stop airstrikes on the civilian population, who always suffer the most, and enough killing innocents.

The Holy See and the Pope have done many good initiatives to stop the war. As you know, the Holy See has been committed to freeing captives, praying for the suffering and wounded, and those who have disappeared without a trace. Much has been done, but more could be done in the future.

Q: Looking a moment at your spirituality: How do you personally keep faith and hope, despite the despair? Could you share with us about your own spirituality and how you discovered your vocation?



I discovered my vocation to follow Christ at the age of 15, when I was still in school. The Redemptorist community helped me to recognize my vocation since it was their parish where I regularly went to Church services. Later I began to serve and travel with fathers to missions and retreats. The example of their lives and great zeal in preaching the Word of God influenced me the most. They devoted service to God and people caused wonder and admiration, which later turned into a burning desire to be one of them.

Through the stories of my first spiritual teacher, Father Mykhaylo Shevchyshyn, I learned about the giants of our Church, the service of our fathers and brothers in the underground Church, and the endurance and courage in the difficult circumstances of that time. Instead, my second spiritual teacher, Father Volodymyr Vons, who was a representative of the younger generation of Redemptorists, became a living example for me that one can dedicate one's young life completely to God. To this day, the Redemptorist community is of great importance to me as a Bishop and in the future as a Cardinal.

“Through the stories of my first spiritual teacher, Father Mykhaylo Shevchyshyn, I learned about the giants of our Church, the service of our fathers and brothers in the underground Church, the endurance and courage in the difficult circumstances of that time”

Q: Ukrainian Cardinals have left a mark in history, thinking in particular of Cardinal Lubomyr Husar. Is there something in particular that has impressed you about their leading the faithful or approach to difficulties facing the country?



Cardinal Lubomyr Husar was an extraordinary person. On the one hand, he was the patriarch of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and on the other hand, he was also a Cardinal. He always managed to maintain simplicity and accessibility. There is a very famous phrase of his, which I would like to quote: "My dream in life is to be a human, but I am not 100% sure what it means to be human, even though it is still remains my dream and prayer to be a good, normal human." Those words of the Cardinal will help me a lot in my ministry.

Q: What are your greatest pastoral concerns in Australia, and what do you believe should be the Church's greatest priorities, in general?

I think there are two priorities. The first reflects me as a Ukrainian Cardinal. The Church must be proactive in being a mediator of a just peace, not just in Ukraine but in the Middle East and other parts of the world that are experiencing war and conflict. Secondly, we must combat secularization. As a priest serving in the United States and as a Bishop in Australia, I have seen how secularization has affected society and the Church.

We are called to be missionaries to help people rediscover the love of God and His Son, Jesus Christ, so that they see that the Church is the place to meet the living God in a most beautiful way, through the Holy Sacraments, confession and Holy Communion. These two, of course, are linked. Peace in the world will only come when people have peace in their hearts, a true peace that comes from the love of Christ.

“The Church must be proactive in being a mediator of a just peace, not just in Ukraine, but in the Middle East and other parts of the world that are experiencing war and conflict. Secondly, we must combat secularization.”

Q: Concretely, do you have a suggestion as to how to have the faith reach people?

First of all, we should show through our life living Christ, because when others look at our life, they will see through us, especially in those countries who are secular countries. There it is especially important that we have a direct and straight connection with Jesus, which others can rediscover in us.

Q: Lastly, with your nomination, you will become the youngest member of the College of Cardinals. Speaking of the young in the Church, what do you believe is the best way to show young people that it is worth it to follow Christ, empowering them to rise above mixed messages across society that are normally indifferent, secular, or at times hostile to the faith?

The best way to show young people Christ is to follow the example of Jesus Christ in in your personal life—to be close to people, especially to those who are abandoned and marginalized.

“The best way to show young people Christ is to follow the example of Jesus Christ in in your personal life—to be close to people, especially to those who are abandoned and marginalized.”

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add?

The Pope wants from us Cardinals designate to be more servant than Eminence. May God help us in fulfillment of these new duties. Please pray for us.

Listen to the full interview with Cardinal-designate Mykola Bychok: