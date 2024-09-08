Timor-Leste: A beacon of hope for Human Rights

Univesity of Dili students engaged in the Human Rights programme run by the Global Campus of Human Rights (Global Campus Human Rights)

As Pope Francis begins his Apostolic Journey to Timor-Leste, we shine the light on the young country that is increasingly celebrated as a champion of human rights.

By Linda Bordoni

As the Pope travels to Timor-Leste on Monday, the third leg of his Apostolic Visit to Asia and Oceania, he will explore this overwhelmingly Catholic Southeast Asian nation, which occupies half the island of Timor, is ringed by coral reefs teeming with marine life, is governed by those who led its struggle for independence, and is one of the five youngest countries in the world.

Adriano Remiddi of the Global Campus of Human Rights told Vatican News that Timor-Leste was the first country in the world to adopt Pope Francis’ 2019 Document on Human Fraternity officially, and has inserted it in the Timorese school curriculum “to maintain interfaith harmony and peace.”

The adoption of the document was the result of Timorese President José Ramos-Horta engaging the National Parliament to unanimously pass a resolution on the Declaration when he was sworn in May 2022. This is what he said: “It will teach school children about religion, ethnicity, social class and political tolerance in society.”

Pope Francis receives Josè Ramos-Hoirta in the Vatican in January 2024

Remiddi also spoke about how the Pope’s visit is perceived by the population as “the most important historical happening since independence.”

But first, he discussed the country’s journey since its formal independence in 2002 after a 24-year occupation by Indonesia and a pro-independence struggle and war in which tens of thousands of people died.

He said this very young country has charted its course based on principles of justice, human rights, and sustainability, and has been successful thanks also to the support provided by organizations such as the Global Campus of Human Rights:

Listen to the interview with Adriano Remiddi

He explained that The Global Campus, supported by the European Union, is an association of universities dedicated to promoting democracy and human rights education worldwide. With over 100 member institutions across all continents, it supports universities willing to develop human rights courses and curricula.

“So in 2018 (…), the European Union approached us because they saw the opportunity to support the National University of Timor-Leste, the only public university, and to start building that capacity from the very scratch,” he said.

Thus, the Campus has been working in Dili for several years at the physical creation of a Human Rights Center of the University, and, today he noted, as it emerges from a history of colonization and civil conflict, Timor Leste stands as a testament to the power of human rights education in fostering democracy and social cohesion.

"Human rights education is a very specific discipline, it's of course a value-driven subject and not always is really supported by political elites and governments," said Remiddi. "But in contexts of post-conflict, in post-colonial countries, in countries facing transition to democracy, there is generally a very vivid and genuine interest for human rights education."

The Global Campus of Human Rights implementing its programme in Dili

From strife to champion of Human Rights

Timor-Leste's journey to becoming a champion of human rights is remarkable. Despite being one of the youngest nations globally, alongside Kosovo and South Sudan, it has made significant strides in establishing a vibrant democracy.

Remiddi points to the different trajectories taken by these, and said, "You can easily see the differences in creating a vibrant and healthy democracy and a credible functioning state 20 years on after independence.“

He noted that the country's commitment to human rights is not merely a governmental stance but a core element of its national identity and that the country's leadership, including figures like President Jose Ramos-Horta, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for his role in the independence struggle, has been instrumental in promoting human rights and democracy.

The role of the Catholic Church

The Catholic Church has played a vital role in the educational and social development of Timor-Leste, and Remiddi highlighted its contribution, particularly in providing education during and after the country's turbulent periods.

He said the Church's influence is evident in the high quality of education offered, particularly by missionaries like the Salesians, and this has laid a strong foundation for the nation's future leaders.

"Starting from the bottom, so from the primary, secondary education, we acknowledge while cooperating with local scholars and students, the very important role of confessional education, Catholic education and then missions," Remiddi stated.

"And this is also testimonied by all the data in the Human Development Index of Timor Leste," he said, pointing out that “the generation that went through the civil war and the partition times, was the one that suffered most for the disruption of its education” and then it lived the transition between the Indonesian system and then the new independent system.”

In those contexts, he said, the excellent job done by Salesian missionaries that provided a much “higher than average education” gave the people a base on which “to build for the next stage.”

Adriano Remiddi in Dili

Pope’s visit a monumental event

Pope Francis' visit is expected to be a monumentous event, not just for the Catholic community but for the entire nation.

“The visit of the Pope, of Pope Francesco, is really perceived as the most important historical happening since the independence. This is the mood in the country!” Remiddi exclaimed, pointing out that Timor-Leste is practically 100% Catholic.

The faith of the people, he added, “is very vibrant and very genuine, and it's a main cultural and social driver of the country.”

Also, he continued, excitement is tangible because they have been expecting this visit since before the pandemic, and finally, it is happening.

Remiddi also agreed the visit will draw international attention to Timor-Leste, highlighting its successes and challenges, and potentially fostering greater international support and recognition.

A model for human rights and sustainability

The papal visit comes at a time when Timor-Leste can provide a positive model for other nations, in post-conflict and post-colonial contexts. The country's leadership in human rights and democracy, Remiddi noted, is further reinforced by its involvement in initiatives like the G7 Plus, an international organization of countries facing similar developmental challenges.

He expressed hope that the Pope's visit will shine a light on Timor-Leste's achievements and potential, also regarding the crucial importance of sustainability and the country’s determination to ensure that human rights and democratic values continue to flourish.

He noted that the country's adoption of the "Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together" as a core national value, the first in the world to do so, exemplifies its commitment to these ideals.

"This visit will certainly build momentum for Timor-Leste acknowledgement worldwide and will create enthusiasm in the population," said Remiddi, and will encourage its leaders and its people to go forward fostering democracy, human rights and sustainable development.

The Global Campus of Human Rights at Dili University