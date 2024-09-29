Pope thanks Blessed Mother for Apostolic Journey to Belgium and Luxembourg

Pope Francis stops at the Basilica of St. Mary Major upon his return to Rome to thank Our Lady for her protection throughout his 46th Apostolic Journey abroad to the European nations of Belgium and Luxembourg.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

As he returned to the Vatican from Fiumicino Airport on Sunday, Pope Francis stopped off for a brief visit to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the Holy Father paused to pray for a moment at the feet of the ancient icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani.

He set a bouquet of flowers on the altar in the Gregorian Chapel, expressing his gratitude for her maternal protection during his Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium.

Pope Francis then returned to his car, which took him to his residence at the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican.

The Holy Father has made the visit to the Marian Basilica in Rome before and after his Apostolic Journeys somewhat of a tradition throughout his pontificate.



Earlier this month, the Pope likewise entrusted his 12-day Journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore, making this the longest journey of his pontificate, to the Blessed Mother, and returned to thank her, once his flight from Singapore had landed in Rome.