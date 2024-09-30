Pope gives thanks for accomplishments of late Cardinal do Nascimento

In a telegram addressed to the Archbishop of Luanda Pope Francis expresses his sorrow for the death of Cardinal Alexandre do Nascimento and recalls his care and service for those most in need.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis on Monday expressed his sorrow for the death of Angolan Cardinal Alexandre do Nascimento who died on Saturday, 28 September, aged 99.



The Cardinal, one of the prelates who helped lead the African Church into the new millennium, faced danger during his service when on October 15, 1982, he was kidnapped during a pastoral visit by a group of armed men, who released him on November 16. Pope St John Paull II had appealed for his release, during the Angelus on Sunday, October 31.

During Lent in 1984, he was in the Vatican to preach at the Roman Curia’s spiritual exercises. He was appointed Bishop of Luanda in 1986 and headed that archdiocese until 2001.

In a telegram addressed to the Archbishop of Luanda, Dom Filomeno do Nascimento Vieira, the Pope said he shares his sorrow with the Angolan clergy, religious communities, and all the faithful of the archdiocese, as well as with the Cardinal’s family members.

He expressed closeness to “all those in Angola saddened by the departure of such an illustrious pastor.”

The Holy Father also recalled “the care that the beloved Dom Alexandre gave to his flock during troubled and difficult times, being for everyone an expression of the merciful face of Jesus, the Good Samaritan of humanity.”

“His faith in Christ and hope in eternal life made him a courageous and free man, capable of directing his steps for the common good, including collaborating with this Apostolic See in his zeal for the poor and needy, as he guided the direction of Caritas Internationalis,” he said.

The Pope concluded giving thanks to the Lord for the late Cardinal’s accomplishments. He prayed that “He may surround this faithful servant with the light of mercy and open for him the gates to the fullness of life, while at the same time granting heartfelt blessing to all who participate in the funeral rites.”