Pope prays for victims of Iran mining disaster

Image distributed by the Iranian Ministry of the Interior showing a tunnel in a coal mine in Tabas, in the province of Khorasan

Pope Francis expresses his condolences and offers prayers for victims after an explosion in a coal mine in northeast Iran that left at least fifty people dead.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis, in a telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, expressed his condolences for the victims of an explosion in a coal mine in Tabas, in the northeastern region of Iran.

The accident, which occurred in the evening of Saturday, 21 September, claimed more than 50 victims. A number of people are still missing.

Pope Francis said he is praying “for those who died and for their bereaved families”, and expressed his “spiritual solidarity with the injured”.

The Pope invoked “upon all those affected by this tragedy” the divine blessings “of strength, consolation and peace”.

The disaster

According to Iranian media, the explosion occurred while about 70 people were working at the site and was caused by a methane leak. Authorities believe the workers trapped in the mine did not survive.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered an investigation in the wake of the accident, which is one of the worst mining disasters in Iran’s recent history.

According to local sources, safety measures required by Iranian regulations were neglected.