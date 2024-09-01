Pope Francis offers condolences on the death of Cardinal Parolin’s mother

Pope Francis offers his closeness and prayers to Cardinal Pietro Parolin and his family on the death of their mother, Ada Miotti Parolin, who was 96 years old. The funeral will be held the morning of 3 September in Schiavon in the province of Vicenza.

By Vatican News

On Saturday 31 August Ada Miotti Parolin, the mother of Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin died at the age of 96. “She fell asleep peacefully in the Lord,” the announcement reads from her children, expressing their “sorrow but faith in Jesus Christ crucified and risen.” The notice also includes the names of Mariarosa and Giovanni with their spouses, children, grandchildren and all the relatives who recall the Lord's words in the obituary, “I am the resurrection and the life," and that life is changed, not ended.

Pope Francis’ condolences and closeness in prayer

The funeral will be held Tuesday, 3 September at 9:30 am in the parish church of Schiavon, located in the Province and Diocese of Vicenza, Italy. “After the funeral,” the announcement continues, ”Dear Ada will rest in the cemetery of Schiavon.”

On Monday, 2 September at 7:30 pm, a prayer vigil will be held, also in the Church of Schiavon. The family thanks those who were “affectionately close to dear Ada” and those who will attend the funeral, requesting “not flowers but good works.”