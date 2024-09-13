Pope in Singapore: 'Elderly and sick, your prayers are very important to God'

Pope Francis visits a group of sick and elderly people at St. Theresa's Home in SIngapore (Vatican Media)

Pope Francis visits with a group of elderly and sick people at St. Theresa's Home in Singapore and tells them their prayers "are very important to God."

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"I ask you to pray for the Church and for humanity. Your prayers are very important to God.."

This was the comforting reminder Pope Francis offered the elderly and sick people he visited in Singapore's St. Theresa's Home on Friday morning, as he told them, "God is happy to hear your prayers."

After a warm welcome and greeting those before him, the Holy Father reassured them of his prayers, and asked them likewise to pray for him.



Saint Theresa’s Home, founded 90 years ago by the Little Sisters of the Poor, today cares for 200 elderly residents and is managed by Catholic Welfare Services (CWS), a non-profit, social service agency.

In the chapel, Pope Francis blessed around 60 wheelchair-bound seniors from the three nursing homes run by CWS: Saint Theresa’s, Saint Joseph’s Home, and Villa Francis Home.

This marks the Holy Father's second-to-last event in Singapore, before he takes part in an interreligious dialogue with young people.

After that final engagement, the Holy Father's 45th Apostolic Visit abroad to Asia and Oceania will conclude as he boards the papal flight to return to Rome.

Saint Theresa’s will soon be relocating to a new, larger Integrated Care facility called Saint Theresa’s Village. Whereas the existing structure instead will be redeveloped into the 'Catholic Hub' for the Archdiocese of Singapore, which will house major Archdiocesan organisations, a convention centre, retreat facilities and a Home for elderly clergy.

During the encounter, the Holy Father blessed the residents as well as a plaque for the 'Catholic Hub.'



