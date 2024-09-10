Pope in Dili: The heart of the Gospel is at the ends of the eart

Pope Francis makes his way through the streets of Dili on Tuesday morning to visit the Irmas Alma missionary school for children with disabilities and then to the city’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to be with the country’s bishops, priests, nuns, consecrated men and women, seminarians and catechists.

By Linda Bordoni - Dili

As my gaze swept Dili Cathedral on Tuesday morning I immediately took in a sea of habits and robes telling me that a great number of those present were missionary priests and sisters.

I had just come away from Pope Francis’ visit to a centre for disabled children run by the Alma Sisters of Timor-Leste.

I had been watching them with respect and admiration as they lovingly helped the children who could, sing and dance, while holding the others close. He too was close in touch and words, and speaking in Spanish - his mother tongue - the Pope thanked both nuns and children “for teaching us to care and to be cared for.”

It was becoming increasingly obvious to me that the missionaries, men and women, play an essential part in keeping together the social fabric of the nation.

Pope Francis visits a school for disabled children run by Alma Sisters in Dili

There are thousands of them, belonging to different congregations, that fill the gaps where the state falters, and much more. They are evangelizers, teachers, nurses and medics caring for the most fragile people in society.

They were well represented in the Cathedral, and eager to bring their testimonies of love to the Successor of Peter who praised and thanked them for living their mission in a country that is “at the ends of the earth.”

“Exactly because it is at the ends of the earth it is at the centre of the Gospel!“ he repeated: “Thank you for being at the peripheries."

And in a beautiful message of closeness, he said: “I rejoice with you and for you because you are the disciples of Christ in this land.“

Then he put down his text and sweeping his gaze across the expectant congregation he seamlessly wove the threads joining the two morning events:

"Women are the most important part of the Church, because they take care of those most in need,“ he said, "they heal them and accompany them.”

Recalling his visit earlier in the morning to "that beautiful shelter for the poorest and most needy of our brothers and sisters“, Pope Francis turned to the nuns, the sisters, the consecrated laywomen and said: “Be the mothers of the people of God!”

Pope at the school for the disabled run by the Alma Sisters