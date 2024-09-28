Pope Francis meets with Jesuits serving in Belgium

Pope Francis among his Jesuit brothers in Belgium during Apostolic Journey (Vatican Media)

Keeping with his tradition during Apostolic Journeys, Pope Francis meets in Brussels with his Jesuit confrères ministering in Belgium for a private moment of fraternal conversation.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis met with his fellow Jesuits at Saint Michel College in Brussels on Saturday evening, his last full day in Belgium.

The Holy Father normally reserves a private moment to meet with his Jesuit brothers during his Apostolic Journeys.

The Pope typically responds to questions in an informal conversation with those gathered, and the dialogue is published by the Jesuit review La Civiltà Cattolica at a later date.

On Sunday, Pope Francis concludes his 46th Apostolic Journey abroad, which has taken him to Belgium and Luxembourg, by celebrating Mass for the nation's faithful and praying the midday Angelus before returning to Rome.

