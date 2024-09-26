Pope Francis pens preface to new book containing Karol Wojtyla's reflections

Pope Francis offers the preface to a new book, entitled "The Goal is Happiness," published by Italian Edizioni Ares. The collection of mostly unpublished texts by Karol Wojtyła, curated by Marina Olmo in collaboration with the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin, contains 366 reflections on faith and other topics written by Wojtyła before being elected Pope.

By Pope Francis

This collection offers us a taste of the human, pastoral, theological, and cultural gifts of one of the men who most shaped the last century.

Saint John Paul II, despite the time that has passed since his pontificate, continues to be a source of inspiration and draws people to Christ through his way of life, the depth of his teachings, and his ability to connect with the lives of people. In today’s world, so restless and unpredictable, we particularly need his example and fatherly care.

Yet, one cannot fully understand Saint John Paul II without knowing Karol Wojtyła, the origin of this saintly Pope, without discovering his personality, his work, his activity, and his teachings as a man, priest, bishop, and cardinal. This includes his special relationship with young people, his fatherly care for them, and the drama of his life, during which he lost all his family members one after the other.

This collection of short passages from his writings, most of them unpublished outside of Poland, and some even unpublished within Poland, provides small gems that allow us to savor his human and Christian depth. These fragments stimulate our curiosity and interest, awakening in us the desire to know him more.

I hope that these 366 fragments, intentionally selected to accompany us with a thought for each day, touching on themes of human and Christian life, will bring forth abundant fruits of goodness.

I would like to thank all those who contributed to the creation of this book, especially the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin, where Karol Wojtyła was a professor.

To all of you, readers, may Jesus bless you, and may the Holy Virgin, Mother of the Church, keep you in her care.

Vatican, Santa Marta, April 27, 2024.