Pope makes surprise visit to Belgian youth: 'Make noise and pray'

Pope Francis takes a selfie with young people at the "Hope Happening" event in Brussels (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Pope Francis makes a surprise visit to the "Hope Happening" youth event in Belgium, and tells young people to always pray and to rediscover the childlike innocence and joy that God wishes for us all.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

At the conclusion of his encounter with his Jesuit brothers in Belgium on Saturday evening, Pope Francis spent his Saturday night with 6,000 young people gathered at the Brussels Expo in the Belgian capital.

The Hope Happening is an event in the spirit of the World Youth Days, including pilgrimages, creative workshops on faith and spirituality, a real music festival and overnight stay in the shadow of the King Baudouin Stadium.

The event was organized by around 40 Christian youth associations in Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels, with the support of the Bishops' Conference of Belgium.

Remember Lord at your side

Reminiscent of the World Youth Days, the Holy Father was welcomed by the overjoyed young people who did not expect him to pay them a visit.

During the festive encounter, Pope Francis encouraged young people in their faith, inviting them to allow the Lord to guide them in love.

"Young people make noise!" he said. "And if you find a young person like this (mimics the gesture of sitting), boring—that young person is missing their youth."

He urged them to always strive ahead while keeping the Lord in their hearts in prayer.

Pope Francis makes surprise visit to Hope Happening event of young Catholics in Belgium

Always pray

"Do not forget prayer," he said.

He also told them to never look down on others, unless their objective is "to lift them up."

Before concluding his visit by imparting his Apostolic Blessing, Pope Francis pointed out a newborn and encouraged them to reclaim the sense of innocence and purity of an infant.

"You see that [newborn] over there?" he asked. "They are the greatest of all of you, because Jesus told us that the greatest is the one who becomes like a child."

Pope Francis makes surprise visit to Hope Happening youth event in Belgium