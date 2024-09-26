Pope Francis bids farewell to Luxembourg

Following a short farewell ceremony at Luxembourg’s Findel Airport, Pope Francis wraps up his apostolic visit to the tiny nation in the heart of Europe and sets off for the second leg of his Apostolic journey.

By Vatican News

The Grand Dukes of Luxembourg, Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Maire Guillaume and his wife Maria Teresa Mestre y Batista, and the country’s Prime Minister, Luc Frieden, met privately with Pope Francis at Luxembourg Airport’s VIP Lounge before he took leave of the country on Thursday evening.

After a brief exchange with a delegation of Luxembourg bishops the Holy Father, as per protocol, was the last to board the plane taking him to neighbouring Belgium.

The 55-minute flight is scheduled to land at Brussels Melsbroek Air Base shortly after 7 pm local time. Archbishop Franco Coppola, the Apostolic Nuncio in Belgium will be awaiting him on the tarmac together with the Ambassador of Belgium to the Holy See, Patrick Renault.

After a brief welcome ceremony, the Pope will travel to the Apostolic Nunciature where he will reside during his stay in Belgium.

Thursday 26 September marks the first day of Pope Francis’ 46th Apostolic Journey abroad taking him to Luxembourg and Belgium.

He is scheduled to fly back to the Vatican on Sunday, 29 September.