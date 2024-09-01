Pope Francis entrusts his 45th Apostolic Journey to Mary, Salus Populi Romani

Pope Francis prays before the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, entrusting his upcoming Apostolic Journey to her care.

By Vatican News

On Sunday 1 September, the eve of his 45th Apostolic Journey abroad, Pope Francis visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome to pray before the icon of the Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani. He entrusted to her his upcoming apostolic journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore.

Following the prayer in the Basilica, he returned to the Vatican. The Holy See Press Office announced that this will be the longest journey of his pontificate, spanning from 2-13 September.