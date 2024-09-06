Pope Francis bids farewell to Indonesia

Pope Francis concludes his four-day visit to Indonesia and travels to Papua New Guinea for the second-stage of his Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania.

By Vatican News staff reporter

After beginning the day with Holy Mass celebrated privately at the Apostolic Nunciature, Pope Francis made his way Friday morning to Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport for his flight to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

At the airport, the Holy Father was greeted by Indonesia’s Minister for Religious Affairs and representatives of the civil and religious society, including the Cardinal Archbishop of Jakarta, Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo.

Pope Francis took time to greet those who had gathered to see him off, as well as members of the ground crew and other staff preparing for his flight.

The journey to Papua New Guinea

The Pope is expected to arrive in Port Moresby Friday evening after a six-hour flight of almost 4700 kilometres (3000 miles).

The Holy Father’s visit to Papua New Guinea will begin in earnest on Saturday morning with a courtesy visit to the Governor General, Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae, followed by an encounter with local authorities, members of civil society, and the diplomatic corps.

Later in the day, he will visit the Caritas Technical Secondary School where he will visit with children associated with Callan Services and Street Ministry.

Afterwards, the Holy Father will meet with the Bishops of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, as well as priests, deacons, religious men and women, seminarians, and catechists at the Sanctuary of Mary, Help of Christians.

After receiving Prime Minister James Marape at the Apostolic Nunciature for a private visit, Pope Francis will travel Sunday morning to Sir John Guise Stadium where he will celebrate Holy Mass.

Following the Mass, the Holy Father will travel by plane almost a thousand kilometres to the diocese of Vanimo in the far northwest of the country. While there, he will visit with the faithful of the diocese before meeting with a group of missionaries, before returning to Port Moresby the same day.

The Pope’s final event in Papua New Guinea will take place in the morning of Monday, 9 September, when he will meet with young people. That same day will see Pope Francis travelling from Port Moresby to Dili, Timor Leste, for the third stage of his Apostolic Journey.