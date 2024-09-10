Day One in Dili: A momentous welcome

Pope Francis wraps up his four-day visit to Papua New Guinea and lands in Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, for the third leg of his four-nation visit to Asia and Oceania.

Vatican News Pope Francis arrived in East Timor on Monday, an overwhelmingly Catholic nation in Southeast Asia, for a three-day visit that will include an open-air celebration of Mass that could draw more than half the population of 1.3 million.