Search

Search

Search

enenglish
POPE

Day One in Dili: A momentous welcome

Pope Francis wraps up his four-day visit to Papua New Guinea and lands in Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, for the third leg of his four-nation visit to Asia and Oceania.

Vatican News

Pope Francis arrived in East Timor on Monday, an overwhelmingly Catholic nation in Southeast Asia, for a three-day visit that will include an open-air celebration of Mass that could draw more than half the population of 1.3 million.

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
09 September 2024, 20:00

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission