Pope prays for peace and appeals for rights of prisoners

Over 650,000 Palestinian students in Gaza deprived of right to education, says ministry (ANSA)

Pope Francis appeals for continued prayers for those who suffer in countries at war and upholds the rights of prison inmates.

By Linda Bordoni

Greeting all men and women of goodwill following the Sunday Angelus Prayer, Pope Francis reiterated his tireless call for prayers for peace.

“Brothers and sisters, let us continue to pray for peace. Unfortunately, tensions are very high on the war fronts,” he said.

And reminding all men and women of goodwill not to forget the suffering in “Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and so many countries at war,” the Pope appealed: “May the voices of the peoples asking for peace be heard.”

“May the voices of the peoples asking for peace be heard.”

Dignity of prisoners

Greeting a group of people who had just participated in a march to raise awareness about the conditions of prison inmates and were present in St. Peter’s Square for the Angelus, Pope Francis upheld the dignity and rights of the detained.

“We must work so that prisoners are treated with dignity, as everyone can make mistakes: being imprisoned is for resuming an honest life afterwards,” he said.

“We must work so that prisoners are treated with dignity.”