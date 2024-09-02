Vatican publishes Pope's schedule for October liturgical celebrations

In October participants will meet for the Synod of Bishops and pilgrims will gather in the Vatican to celebrate new Saints

The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff has published the October schedule for Pope Francis' liturgical celebrations, highlighting the opening and closing celebrations for the second session of the Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod on Synodality and a Mass with the canonization of Blesseds.

By Antonella Palermo

Second session of the Synod of Bishops



Under the protection of the Guardian Angels - on the day of liturgical remembrance on 2 October - the Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops will open at 9:30 in the morning in St. Peter's Square. The Synod sessions will last for three and a half weeks until 27 October, when the Synod will conclude with a Eucharistic celebration in the St. Peter's Basilica at 10 am.

During the autumn session, the reflections produced following the guidelines contained in the Instrumentum laboris will be further shared and evaluated with common discernment to then be presented to Pope Francis. "And from these reflections," explains Jesuit Fr. Giacomo Costa, one of the special secretaries of the Assembly, "new insights will come forth to guide the life of the Church,” along the path begun by Pope Francis in 2021.

Canonization of Blesseds

Between the opening and closing of the Synod, on 20 October, the XXIX Sunday of Ordinary Time, St Peter's Square will welcome the many faithful who will participate in the morning Mass with the canonization of Blessed Manuel Ruiz López and seven companions of the Order of Friars Minor, and Blesseds Francis, Mooti and Raphael Massabki, lay faithful killed in hatred of the faith in Syria in July 1860.

Among the new Saints are also Marie-Léonie Paradis, foundress of the Congregation of the Little Sisters of the Holy Family, and Elena Guerra, foundress of the Congregation of the Oblates of the Holy Spirit. The Consolata Missionaries will also celebrate the canonization of their founder, Piedmontese Fr. Giuseppe Allamano.