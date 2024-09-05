A moment in the spotlight: Indonesian Catholics on papal Mass
By Linda Bordoni in Jakarta and Joseph Tulloch in the Vatican
On Thursday evening, Pope Francis celebrated Mass for around 100,000 people at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.
As the seats were filling up prior to the liturgy, Vatican News spoke to two young Indonesians about their experience as members of the country’s Catholic minority, and their hopes for the Pope’s visit.
Eugene, a 24 year-old sustainability consultant, and Natasha, a 20 year-old graphic design student, explained that they belong to a Catholic youth group that organises faith discussions and charity work. Both said they were very excited about the Pope’s visit.
“As minority group in a country dominated by a single religion”, said Eugene, “his visit brings a lot of publicity and exposure to us minorities, in a way that has never happened before.”
“I've never witnessed,” he continued, “such a huge inter-religious affair that [causes] even our brothers and sisters from other religions to say ‘Oh, so this is Catholicism’ … I think this is a moment for them to explore and discover a whole different culture and a whole different religion.”
Asked what message she had for Catholics in Italy, Natasha said “I just want them to know that we’re here too. We’re Indonesian, we’re Catholic, and we enjoy what we're doing.”
