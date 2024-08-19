Pope Francis receives president of Malawi at Vatican

Pope Francis receives Malawian president Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at the Vatican on Monday.

By Vatican News

On Monday, Pope Francis held an audience at the Apostolic Palace with the President of the Republic of Malawi, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who subsequently met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State highlighted "the good relations between the Holy See and Malawi," along with various aspects of the political and socio-economic situation of Malawi, "especially collaboration with the Catholic Church in the fields of healthcare, education, and professional training."

"The conversation continued with an exchange of opinions on regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of promoting dialogue and reconciliation among peoples," the statement noted.

Exchange of gifts during the Audience for the President of Malawi

Exchange of gifts

Keeping with tradition, the Pope and the President of Malawi exchanged gifts during the encounter.

Pope Francis offered President Chakwera a bronze casting depicting two hands shaking, with a woman with a child and a migrant ship and the writing "Let's fill our hands with other hands", with the colonnade of St Peter's in the background.

He also gave the Malawian presidenta a copy of his Message for Peace for 2024 and a copy of the book about the 2020 "Statio Orbis", published by the Vatican Publishing House (LEV).

For his part, President Chakwera presented the Holy Father a wooden relief of the map of Malawi, crafted by local artisans and depicting the main cities and animals that inhabit the country.