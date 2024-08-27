Pope Francis pays tribute to St. Monica on her feast day

Pope Francis prays before the "PIlgrim's Madonna" in the Church of Saint Augustine

Pope Francis briefly left the Vatican today to visit the Church of Saint Augustine in Rome, where the remains of St. Monica, the mother of the Bishop of Hippo are kept.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis made a discrete and solemn visit to the Church of Saint Augustine in the heart of Rome on Tuesday afternoon, to pay tribute to St. Monica, the mother of the great saint to whom the church is dedicated. She too has been venerated as a saint for centuries and is commemorated in today’s liturgy.

Via Telegram, the Holy See Press Office said that Pope Francis "visited the Church of Saint Augustine in Rome and paused in prayer at the chapel where the saint’s remains are preserved."

Greeting the Augustinian Community

The post further mentioned that the Pope also paused "in front of the image of the "Pilgrim’s Madonna", a painting by Caravaggio located in the Cavalletti Chapel of the same church.

Before leaving the church, he "greeted the friars, nuns, and pilgrims present," then, the statement concluded, he returned to the Vatican.