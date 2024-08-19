Pope to Rimini Meeting: Faith in Jesus is what is essential in life

Pope Francis sends a letter to participants in the 2024 Rimini Meeting, and invites Christians to be "beggars of the essential" by turning to Jesus Christ.

By Christopher Wells

Pope Francis has sent a message to participants in the 2024 Meeting for Friendship Among Peoples, commonly known as the Rimini Meeting.



Each year, prominent politicians, entrepreneurs, representatives of religion and culture, intellectuals, artists, athletes, and others converge on the Italian city of Rimini for a cultural experience “driven by the desire to discover the beauty of reality.”



In a letter released on Monday, the Pope highlights the theme for this year’s Meeting: “If we are not after the essential, what are we after?”

Quest for true meaning of life

He writes that “the search for what constitutes the core of the mystery of life and reality is of crucial importance” amid the challenges of the day, offering his encouragement for “that endeavour to seek... that which brings forth the beauty of life.”

The Pope urges participants to see, in the struggles of modern life, “a call to reflection” aimed at opening hearts for an encounter with God and fostering in every person an awareness of self, of neighbour, and of reality.



This, in turn, reveals that what is most important in life is not material goods or successes, he explains, but “that relationship that sustains us, rooting our journey in trust and hope"—that is, friendship with God, which is then reflected in our relationships with others.

What is most essential: faith in Jesus Christ

“What is essential, most beautiful, most attractive, and at the same time most necessary for us is faith in Jesus Christ," said Pope Francis.

The Pope expresses his appreciation and support for the Rimini Meeting, and encourages everyone to become “responsible protagonists for change, actively collaborating in the mission of the Church to give life to places where the presence of Christ can be seen and touched.”

A world where love triumphs

This “collective commitment,” he says, “can generate a new world, where Love, manifested to us in Christ, finally triumphs, and the entire planet becomes a temple of fraternity.”

Concluding his letter, Pope Francis expresses his hope that the 2024 Rimini meeting “might inspire many to become seekers of the essential, and make the passion for the proclamation of the Gospel – a source of liberation from all slavery and a force that heals and transforms humanity – blossom in their hearts.”