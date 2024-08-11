Pope recalls WWII atomic bombings, appeals for peace in war-torn countries
By Devin Watkins
“Let us renew our intense prayer for peace, especially in martyred Ukraine, the Middle East, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, and Myanmar.”
Pope Francis launched that appeal on Sunday as he prayed the Angelus with pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.
Speaking after the traditional Marian prayer, the Holy Father recalled the anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of the Second World War.
He invited everyone to pray for “victims of those events and of all wars”.
Pope Francis also prayed for victims of a plane crash in Brazil’s Sao Paulo State on Friday that killed all 61 people aboard.
The passenger plane operated by Voepass went into a vertical dive and crashed into a residential gated community in the city of Vinhedo.
The plane was flying from Cascavel to Sao Paulo, and no injuries on the ground were reported.
