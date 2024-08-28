Pope: All Christians must reaffirm dignity of every human being

In a Message to the XVII Inter-Christian Symposium, Pope Francis says all Christians must reaffirm the intrinsic dignity of every human person in the face of contemporary questions about what it means to be human.

By Christopher Wells

In a message to the XVII Inter-Christian Symposium, Pope Francis highlights a “real revolution” in contemporary anthropology – a rethinking of human identity, man’s role in the world and society, and the transcendental vocation of every human being.

Added to foundational questions about human nature, the Pope continues, “the way in which men and women today understand the fundamental experiences of their existence, such as generating, being born, and dying, is structurally changing”.

Such questions are being driven by the revolution of information technology, including development of artificial intelligence “and the incredible developments in the sciences”, the Pope notes.

An 'anthropological revolution'

The reality of this “anthropological revolution”, he says, demands “profound reflection, capable of renewing thought and the choices to be made”.

It is a challenge, he says, that “affects all Christians, whatever Church they belong to”. Congratulating the organizers of this year’s Symposium, which focuses on the theme “What is man? in the time of anthropological mutation”, the Holy Father says it is particularly interesting to see Catholics and Orthodox “promoting this reflection together”.

Affirming human dignity

In the face of contemporary questions about what it means to be human, Pope Francis insists that it is necessary for every Christian – “whatever Church they belong to” – to reaffirm the intrinsic dignity of every human being, no matter their socio-economic position or “existential conditions” and regardless of whether or not they act in accordance with that dignity.

“The defence of this dignity against very concrete threats such as poverty, war, exploitation, and others is a common commitment for all Churches to work on together”.

The Pope concludes his message with the assurance that he will accompany the work of the Symposium with his prayers, especially through the intercession of St Nicola Pellegrino, the 11th century patron saint of Trani, the Italian city where the Symposium is taking place from August 28-30.

Read the Message here (Italian only).