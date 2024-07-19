Pope Francis' programme released for Belgium and Luxembourg visits

The Holy See Press Office releases Pope Francis' programme for his late September Apostolic Journey to the European nations of Belgium and Luxembourg, 26-29 September 2024.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The Vatican published on Friday the programme for Pope Francis' Apostolic Journey to the European nations of Belgium and Luxembourg.

The visit will mark the Pope's 46th Apostolic Journey abroad, and will follow what will be a whirlwind four-country journey throughout Asia and Oceania at the start of September.

According to recent figures, some 12 million people of Belgium's population, roughly half, identify as Catholic.

Similarly, in Luxembourg, Catholics constitute about 50 percent of the country.

During the Holy Father's visit, he will celebrate Mass for the nations' faithful, and, as usual, meet with religious, authorities, and privately with his Jesuit confrères.

In Belgium, he will also meet with university professors of the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven on 27 September, before gathering the following day with the university students of Université Catholique de Louvain.

Here is the full Vatican-provided schedule of the Holy Father's Apostolic Journey.

APOSTOLIC JOURNEY OF HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS TO LUXEMBOURG and BELGIUM

26 - 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Thursday, 26 September 2024

ROME - LUXEMBOURG – BRUSSELS

08:05 Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Luxembourg

10:00 Arrival at Luxembourg/Findel International Airport

10:00 WELCOME CEREMONY

10:45 COURTESY VISIT TO THE GRAND DUKE OF LUXEMBOURG in the Grand Ducal Palace

11:15 MEETING WITH THE PRIME MINISTER

11:50 MEETING WITH THE AUTHORITIES, CIVIL SOCIETY AND THE DIPLOMATIC CORPS in the Cercle Cité (Address of the Holy Father)

16:30 MEETING WITH THE CATHOLIC COMMUNITY in Luxembourg Cathedral of Notre-Dame (Address of the Holy Father)

17:45 FAREWELL CEREMONY at Luxembourg/Findel International Airport

18:15 Departure by airplane from Luxembourg/Findel International Airport to Brussels

19:10 Arrival at Melsbroek Air Base

19:10 WELCOME CEREMONY

Friday, 27 September 2024

BRUSSELS – LEUVEN

09:15 COURTESY VISIT TO THE KING OF THE BELGIANS in the Castle of Laeken

09:45 MEETING WITH THE PRIME MINISTER

10:00 MEETING WITH THE AUTHORITIES AND THE CIVIL SOCIETY (Address of the Holy Father)

16:30 MEETING WITH UNIVERSITY PROFESSORS in the Promotiezaal of the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Address of the Holy Father)

Saturday, 28 September 2024

BRUSSELS – LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE

10:00 MEETING WITH BISHOPS, PRIESTS, DEACONS, CONSECRATED PERSONS, SEMINARIANS AND PASTORAL WORKERS in Koekelberg at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart (Address of the Holy Father)

16:30 MEETING WITH UNIVERSITY STUDENTS in the Aula Magna of the Université Catholique de Louvain (Address of the Holy Father)

18:15 PRIVATE MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF THE SOCIETY OF JESUS at Saint Michel College

Sunday, 29 September 2024

BRUSSELS – ROME

10:00 HOLY MASS in King Baudouin Stadium (Homily of the Holy Father) (Angelus)

12:15 FAREWELL CEREMONY at Melsbroek Air Base

12:45 Departure by airplane from Melsbroek Air Base to Rome

14:55 Arrival at Rome/Fiumicino International Airport