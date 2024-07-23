Pope Francis mourns former President of Vietnam

A man secures the Vietnamese national flag at half-mast and tied with a black ribbon following the death of Vietnam's former President Nguyen Phu Trong (AFP or licensors)

Pope Francis sends a message of condolences and prayers for the death of the former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the General Secretary of the Communist Party.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis has expressed his condolences for the death of Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the country's former President.

In a telegram sent on his behalf by the Holy See's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to the country's current President, General Tô Lâm, the Holy Father expressed his closeness to all who mourn the long-serving leader of the Asian country, who died at age 80 last week, after battling an illness.

"Having learned of the death of His Excellency Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Communist Party and former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," the telegram began, "His Holiness Pope Francis sends condolences to all who mourn his loss, especially his family, together with the assurance of his prayers for their consolation and peace."

In the text, the Holy Father expressed "particular appreciation" for the late President's role "in fostering and promoting the positive development of the relations between Vietnam and the Holy See."

Pope Francis concluded his message by affirming his spiritual closeness to President Tô Lâm and to all his fellow citizens at this time of sorrow for the nation.

