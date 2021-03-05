Highlights of Pope Francis’ 1st day in Iraq

Pope Francis concluded the first day of his Apostolic Journey to Iraq meeting with participants in a Scholas Occurentes youth program.

At the end of his first day in Iraq, Pope Francis met with young people participating in the Scholas Occurentes Foundation programmes in Baghdad.

A statement from the Press Office of the Holy See noted that the young people came from various religious denominations present in the country and were accompanied by the Foundation's coordinator for Italy, Mario Del Verme.

Pope Francis meets with young people from the Scholas Occurrentes programs in Baghdad.

Dreams for the future

"Each of the young people told the Pope what they dream of for their future," the press release said, "and the Holy Father invited them to hope and to look for the stars that can guide them on their way."

The brief meeting took place upon the Holy Father's return to the Apostolic Nunciature in Baghdad, where he is staying during his Visit. The meeting with the young people of Scholas Occurentes ended shortly after 6:30 pm local time.