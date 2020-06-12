Pope appoints two women to positions in Vatican library and financial authority

Pope Francis appoints Dr. Raffaella Vincenti as head of the Vatican Apostolic Library, and Prof. Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi as member of the Financial Information Authority board.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office on Friday announced papal appointments to two positions in the Vatican.

Pope Francis appointed Dr. Raffaella Vincenti as office head of the Vatican Apostolic Library.

Dr. Vincenti had previously served as secretary of the Library.

Financial Information Authority

Pope Francis also named Professor Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi as a Member of the managing board of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority (AIF).

The AIF works to combat money-laundering and financing of terrorism.

Prof. Alibrandi is a professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, located in Milan, Italy.

She is also a member of the Milan Bar Association, President of the Association of Economics and Law Professors, and a member of the Union of Catholic Jurists.