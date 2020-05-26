How to pray the Rosary with the Pope on Saturday

Pope Francis before the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani (Vatican Media)

Join Pope Francis in praying the Rosary on Saturday, 30 May, for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ways to participate are indicated below.

By Devin Watkins

Pope Francis is once again urging all of humanity to pray together for divine help during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, 30 May, at 5:30 PM Rome time (GMT +2), the Pope will lead the recitation of the Rosary from the Lourdes Grotto in the Vatican Gardens.

United in prayer with Mary

The event takes place under the title: “Devoted with one accord to prayer, together with Mary” (Acts 1:14). It is organized by the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization.

The Decades of the Rosary will be recited by men and women representing the various categories of people who have been particularly affected by Covid-19.

These include a doctor and a nurse; someone who recovered from the illness and someone who lost a loved-one to it; a priest, a hospital chaplain, and a nun who is a nurse.

Other participants include a pharmacist, a doctor, and a journalist; an Italian Civil Protection volunteer; and, a young family who welcomed a baby into the world during the pandemic.

Plea for protection

As the Marian month of May draws to a close, Pope Francis is bringing the trials and tribulations of people around the world to the feet of Mary.

Saturday’s recitation of the Rosary is “another sign of nearness and consolation for those affected by the coronavirus, in the certainty that our Heavenly Mother never refuses our pleas for protection.”

How to participate

The event will be broadcast live throughout the world on a host of Vatican channels, with English-language commentary provided.

- Via the Vatican News portal: click here

- Via the Vatican News English YouTube channel: click here

- Live-streamed on our Facebook page: click here

The event will also be live-streamed in the original language (Italian) accompanied by Sign Language used in Italy : click here