"Unbroken Kids" Alliance: Hope for children victims of war

Amidst global conflicts, the newly created "Unbroken Kids" Alliance sees the collaboration of humanitarian groups working to bring hope and lasting change to children and families affected by war.

By Francesca Merlo

As the world continues to suffer the wounds of conflicts, an international alliance has been created with its mission as bringing hope and dignity to children, who are victims of the atrocities of war. The Unbroken Kids Alliance was first announced on the 29th of Januray in Rome, during the First International Summit on Children's Rights and it seeks to address the deep physical and psychological scars inflicted on children and their families by war.

The initiative formed by the National Confederation of the Misericordie of Italy, the Unbroken Foundation, and the 5P Europe Foundation, demonstrates the power that can come of the cooperation between humanitarian entities. The alliance, through its partners, aims to implement targeted programmes that provide medical assistance, psychological support and sustainable rehabilitation for all those affected by war.

An official gathering in Rome

On Sunday, the 2nd of February, Rome's Basilica of San Salvatore in Lauro will host representatives of the partner organisations as they sign a collaboration agreement. Among the attendees will be high-ranking international figures who express solidarity with the movement.

But at the heart of the alliance, and also present in Rome for the signing, will be those who have lived through war firsthand. Children, along with medical teams and aid workers who have dedicated themselves to the care of victims of war will give testimonies, reminding us of the urgent need for such coordinated humanitarian action.

Close to Ukraine and Palestine

Amongst the countries of interest in the alliance is Ukraine, where the Unbroken Foundation has been working to rebuild healthcare structures that have been damaged by the war. With this in mind, plans are currently underway for the construction of a pediatric hospital in Lviv, under the Unbroken Kids project. At the same time, the Misericordie, through numerous humanitarian missions, have over time been identifying and responding to the region's most pressing needs, providing medical supplies and supporting local health facilities.

Meanwhile, as the effects of the war in Palestine continue to devastate civilian life, 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been sent to the people of Gaza through a humanitarian corridor. More missions are being planned to ensure the safe transport of medical supplies and food to affected areas. The plan also includes the opening of three new medical clinics in Ramallah, Nazareth and Gaza.

As is often the case, those most affected are women and children, who are receiving particular attention thanks to the deployment of fully equipped mobile clinics aimed at providing free medical care.

A future of hope in the Jubilee year

The Unbroken Kids Alliance offers services that extend beyond immediate relief, such as working to integrate specialised training for local healthcare workers to ensure a lasting impact on the region's medical infrastructure.

The initiative makes an urgent plea: to make the protection of children and families in conflict zones an absolute priority. As the Church celebrates the Jubilee Year, the initiative shows a clear sign of hope that the youngest victims never turn into mere statistics and that the world recognise their needs with compassion and with hope.