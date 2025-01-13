From Kharkiv, Sister Daria finds God’s presence amid suffering

From Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sister Daria Panast of the Congregation of St. Joseph tells Vatican Media her experiences of service in a city subjected to continuous Russian bombardments.

By Svitlana Dukhovych

Sister Daria Panast has experienced the horrors of war both in spirit and in body. In January 2023, she and a Greek Catholic priest were injured near the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region. A Russian artillery attack struck the local Caritas vehicle in which they were traveling with two other aid workers.

Nearly two years later, Sister Daria continues her service in Kharkiv alongside another sister.



In an interview with Vatican Media, she reflects on her experiences, marked by human emotions of fear and suffering, a deep reliance on God, and the need to recognize His presence in people and circumstances.

The struggles of war

"The most difficult moments," Sister Daria shares, "are during the bombings."

Often, she notes, they happen at night, when one least expects them.

"It’s especially hard," the Sister expresses, "when they are very close. Naturally, I pray to the Lord for protection, but I’m human, and there is always the fear that the next missile might hit our home."

All in God's hands

One of the heaviest moments was when I was injured. It felt as though my life was ending. I had conflicting feelings: on one hand, you know God doesn’t abandon you, but on the human level, you wonder if you’re truly ready to give your life entirely."

She overcomes fear and suffering by "placing everything in God’s hands and living day by day." She adds, "This is the only thing that keeps me going and prevents despair."

Choosing to stay

After recovering from her injuries, Sister Daria, originally from western Ukraine, chose to remain in Kharkiv. The eastern part of Ukraine, she explains, can in some ways be seen as a mission field for the first proclamation of faith. Years of atheist propaganda have deeply scarred the region, disrupting the generational transmission of faith.

"Still, I feel I’m putting down roots here," she says. "I deeply appreciate the simplicity and openness of the local people. They are truly searching for God and eager to know Him. At Caritas, where I work, I meet many people and witness their suffering, which compels me to be with them. I feel that God wants me here, and I am certain He is here with me."

Healing through prayer and service

Despite immense challenges, Sister Daria exudes a serene confidence born of prayer and dedication. "Every morning, I ask God for a blessing for myself and the people I will meet. Every time I speak with someone, I pray in my heart for that person, asking God to give me the right words to heal their heart. I know that sometimes words may not be enough, but the Lord knows the way to every heart."

Amid the suffering, the contrast between visible evil and acts of goodness becomes stark. "For me," Sister Daria says, "a clear sign of God’s presence was when I was in the hospital after the bombing. A young medical intern was exceptionally skilled in treating my severe wound. He was attentive, asked many questions, and showed great care. Through this young man, I saw God’s assurance that He had not abandoned me."

A changing city and people

Nearly three years into the full-scale war, exhaustion is widespread in Ukraine. Answering a question regarding the mood of the people in Kharkiv, Sister Daria says "The people want to be free, that’s for sure," adding that "Yes, they are tired, but there is also significant change: people are rethinking their lives.

"Many new people," she notes, "have come to our parish, and we often start from scratch with them—explaining who God is, the meaning of the sign of the cross, and so on. They tell us they’ve completely changed their outlook on life, abandoning trivial things. Relationships have changed, and families live differently now. Kharkiv is transforming, and this change is felt more in the soul than seen with the eyes."

The war has also altered perceptions between Ukrainians from different regions. Many who fled to the West have shed old stereotypes imposed by the Soviet regime.

The role of the consecrated in Ukraine today

"What is most important for consecrated people in Ukraine today?" Sister Daria emphasizes, "Remaining close to the Lord, cultivating prayer—especially inner prayer."

"However," she recalls that in consecrated life, prayer, work, and rest are all intertwined, and therefore, "Sometimes work dedicated to God becomes a form of prayer."